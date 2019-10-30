Danielle Bregoli Looks Like She Lost a Fight Against Woah Vicky

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Danielle Bregoli is adamant she didn't lose her latest face-off against fellow viral star Woah Vicky -- saying the girl doesn't fight fair, and neither do the dudes who held her back.

Bhad Bhabie got into a brawl super early Wednesday morning down in Atlanta, where we're told she rolled up to confront her archnemesis, WV, at a studio she was at during a recording session for rapper Lil Gotit. Well, they did more than s**t talk ... they scrapped.

TMZ got a hold of footage from the fight, and Vicky pretty clearly got the best of Danielle ... although BB later took to social media to plead her case -- that she wasn't touched.

Danielle says Vicky had a firm grip on her hair, but that despite this ... the older Woah Vicky never landed a clean punch on her face, and thus -- did NOT win this round. In fact, DB seems to suggest she actually won the fight by getting hands on Vicky.

On top of all that ... Bhad Bhabie says the fellas in the room got in her way -- specifically the dude in the gray sweatsuit who literally held her back -- and prevented Danielle from unleashing a proper ass-whooping on Vicky, who can be seen retreating from the room.

BTW, props to these upstanding gentlemen for standing by and recording this -- a minor being assaulted a barely legal adult. Your moms must be proud of ya.

This, of course, isn't the first time Vicky and Danielle have battled. You'll recall ... they got into it last year in L.A., where they were both swinging on each other at what appeared to be a mall. Once-upon-a-time kid rapper Lil Tay was in the mix too at the time.