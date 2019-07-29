Danielle Bregoli Scores New $100k Gig with Mobile Game

Exclusive TMZ

Danielle Bregoli might as well be Rich Uncle Pennybags from the Monopoly game ... cause she's cornering the market on big money contracts -- and the latest gets her into the gaming world.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Danielle's company, Dani B, scored a $100k advance for her to promote a new mobile game. As part of the deal, she'll have to pimp the game on her social media ... including her popular YouTube channel, which has nearly 7 million subscribers.

It's unclear, based on the contract, if Bhad Bhabie herself is part of the game ... but seems like a good bet.

Danielle's likely to score a bunch more money on the back end ... with royalties based on the number of downloads and ad revenue. The deal was struck just a few days ago.

It's been one helluva month for Danielle. As we first reported ... Danielle scored a $1 million songwriting deal earlier this month. Earlier this year, she inked a $900k deal to promote CopyCat Beauty.

Then, there's her Snapchat original series, "Bringing Up Bhabie," which generated over 10 million unique views in the 24 hours after its debut. Unclear how much she's making with Snap, but with views in the MILLIONS, ya gotta imagine she's making a pretty penny.