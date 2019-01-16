Danielle Bregoli Signs $900k Makeup Endorsement Deal ... Bhad And Beautiful!!!

Danielle Bregoli Signs $900,000 Makeup Endorsement Deal

Danielle Bregoli is expanding her business empire, because we've learned she just landed a huge endorsement deal with a beauty company ... and it's going to line her pockets with fat stacks of cash!!!

Sources close to Danielle tell TMZ ... she just signed a six-month deal with CopyCat Beauty, which will pay her $900,000 to promote their beauty and makeup products. As if $900k off the bat ain't enough, we're told Danielle will also rake in a percentage of the company's sales.

Safe to say, Bhad Bhabie is rolling in the dough!

Don't worry, Danielle won't start blowing up her YouTube page with beauty reviews and "How-To" tutorials. That ain't on brand for DB. Instead, we're told she's going to integrate the beauty products -- makeup palettes, eye glitter, eye essentials, lipstick, lip stain, face masks and brushes -- into her social media posts and music vids.

If Danielle's endorsements bring in a ton of dough during the next 6 months, we're told she could extend the deal for another 3 years and possibly get her own beauty line!

Danielle just keeps stacking dollars ... remember, she recently signed a deal to become the new face of Snapchat, pulled in roughly another $1 million on her 25-city tour, and her hit single "Hi Bich" is certified gold!

Yeah, it pays to be Bhad!