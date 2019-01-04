Danielle Bregoli Teeth Were Bhad, Babie ... So, I Dropped $40k to Fix 'Em!!!

Danielle Bregoli Drops $40,000 on New Teeth

EXCLUSIVE

Danielle Bregoli is putting her hard-earned money where her mouth is, because her first big investment in the New Year went toward a new and improved smile.

We're told Danielle didn't like the way her teeth looked -- mostly due to crowding on the bottom row -- so she threw down $40k on porcelain veneers.

Bhad Bhabie hit up renowned dentist Dr. Aamir Wahab in Bev Hills to get the procedure and, after a pair of 4-hour sessions, she's rocking a brand new look as of Thursday afternoon. Not that Danielle's ever been shy about mugging for cameras, but it's a good bet she'll be showing off her new smile very soon.

Porcelain veneers are typically used to mask discolored or chipped teeth. In other words ... it's a fast track to a near-flawless smile. We're told Danielle's procedure included 8 top teeth and 8 more on the bottom.

Not a bad way to reward herself ... after becoming the new face of Snapchat.