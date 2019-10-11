Danielle Bregoli Gets Mother's Name Tattooed on Neck

Play video content @LionsShareNews

Danielle Bregoli's strained relationship with her mother is arguably what made her famous -- or infamous -- but she's turning over a new leaf by tatting Mom's name on her neck!!!

Bhad Bhabie was strolling through LAX Friday afternoon when a pap caught a glimpse of the new ink -- and she revealed Barbara Ann's name is permanently branded on her neck.

@LionsShareNews

As you can see ... Danielle got the tatt done in black cursive, and it stretches across a good chunk of skin. Sounds like the homage to Mom is pretty fresh too.

Play video content 3/22/17

Danielle's homage to Mom is pretty significant. In the past, they've had tons of beef -- it's how she ended up on Dr. Phil in the first place. They also had an epic fight caught on camera. Bregoli claimed they were just play fighting, but the clip speaks for itself.

Speaking of tattoos ... Bhad Bhabie has a few choice words for Tekashi 6ix9ine and his multi-million dollar record deal. Suffice to say, don't hold your breath for a Bhad Bhabie-6ix9ine collab!!!