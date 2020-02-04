Danielle Bregoli Targeted in $450,000 Scam

Exclusive TMZ.com

Danielle Bregoli came THIS close to cashing a $450,000 check in exchange for speaking at a conference in Hong Kong ... but just like with Dog the Bounty Hunter, it was a total scam.

Here's the deal ... reps for Bhad Bhabie were contacted by people purporting to be from the office of Peter Woo -- a billionaire Chinese businessman -- offering her a massive payday to make a quick speech at a charity event in Hong Kong.

If this sounds eerily familiar ... it should, because these are the same scammers who targeted Dog the Bounty Hunter last year. And, just like Dog, Danielle saw all the red flags.

Bhad Bhabie's team says the scammers wanted her to cash a check for $450,000 and then wire them back $300,000. Another red flag -- the website for Peter Woo Philanthropies is a carbon copy of the charity websites used in the scams targeting Dog and other famous folks.

Other perks included private air travel, luxury accommodations and a $10,000 wardrobe budget. Yeah, too good to be true.