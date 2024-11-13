Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy Seems to Slam Her Online, She Claims He Was Hacked

Skai Jackson officially announced her pregnancy Tuesday ... and, while other guys may send flowers, her baby daddy seemingly sent shade her way instead.

The actress was spotted on the street by photogs Tuesday ... her crop-top doing nothing to hide her growing baby bump -- basically, announcing the pregnancy to the world.

Just after the photos went wide, a screenshot from a Facebook user named "Yerkky Yerkky" said he's the father of the baby ... and, he's not happy about it.

Yerkky Yerkky wrote, "On wopp im salty i got this dumb a*s Disney Chanel b***h pregnant I hate this h*e" ... so, there seemed to be some trouble in paradise for the soon-to-be-parents.

Controversial blogger Tasha K shared the Facebook post and drove fans into a frenzy ... though, it appears this may be one big misunderstanding.

Skai and her mother, Kiya Cole, jumped into the comments section to defend the future father ... claiming someone hacked his account. The identity of the father has not been publicly revealed.

News of Skai's pregnancy first surfaced back in August after we broke the story that she was arrested for domestic violence following a public physical altercation with her boyfriend. The charge was later dropped.

Our sources told us Skai and her boyfriend said nothing physical went down between them ... with Skai saying they were very much in love and even expecting a baby together.