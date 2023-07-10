Nicki Minaj Hangs With Margot Robbie, Karol G, Skai Jackson At 'Barbie' Premiere

Play video content Getty

Nicki Minaj was front and center during the "Barbie" movie premiere ... which makes a lot of sense considering her huge involvement in the movie's soundtrack.

The megastar rapper and real-life 'Barbie' Margot Robbie glammed it up on the pink carpet, a full-circle moment considering Margot convinced director Greta Gerwig to squeeze Nicki and Ice Spice's "Barbie World" hit into the film!!!

Inside the "Barbie" screening — which went down on Sunday at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in DTLA — Nicki reunited with Karol G where they referenced their 2019 smash hit "Tusa" for TikTok ... and eventually hopped seats to play kissy face with actress Skai Jackson.

Play video content

Nicki was holding down the "Barbie World" promo solo, as Ice Spice was busy in Europe, coming off an electrifying Wireless Fest set and couldn't make the premiere.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... Ice's travel schedule skyrocketed to the point she had to decline the XXL Freshman cover ... but the "Munch" rapper still supported the looks Nicki was serving, as did a few other high-profile Barbz!!!

"Barbie World" hit the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the film is projected to do numbers through the Dream House roof as well.