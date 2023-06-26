Barbie's Real-Life Malibu Dreamhouse Gets Bright Pink Paint Job
6/26/2023 8:38 AM PT
Big-time Barbie fans are gonna LOVE the way her IRL Malibu Dreamhouse looks after a pink glow-up ... a renovation completed just before the anticipated flick hits theaters.
This oasis is the real deal -- overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the heart of Malibu -- and the new color really pops ... certainly what Barbie would've wanted.
Aside from the new makeover, the spot has some sweet decor sprinkled throughout the home ... with a theater, hobby room and a luxurious infinity pool.
The mansion took to Airbnb in 2019 with a price tag of just 60 bucks to commemorate the iconic doll's 60th anniversary.
Back then, the home had splashes of pink, but this new look is a completely different beast.
It's unclear if the face-lift is any sign the property will be back on the site ... but we're assuming the dream car, if up for grabs, will be sold separately.