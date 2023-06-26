Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Barbie's Real-Life Malibu Dreamhouse Gets Bright Pink Paint Job

Barbie Real-Life Malibu Dreamhouse Gets Bright Pink Face-Lift!!!

6/26/2023 8:38 AM PT
Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse Gets Pink Paint Job Ahead Of Airbnb Listing
Backgrid

Big-time Barbie fans are gonna LOVE the way her IRL Malibu Dreamhouse looks after a pink glow-up ... a renovation completed just before the anticipated flick hits theaters.

This oasis is the real deal -- overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the heart of Malibu -- and the new color really pops ... certainly what Barbie would've wanted.

COME ON BARBIE LET'S GO PARTY
BACKGRID

Aside from the new makeover, the spot has some sweet decor sprinkled throughout the home ... with a theater, hobby room and a luxurious infinity pool.

The Barbie Mansion -- Before The Makeover
AirBnb

The mansion took to Airbnb in 2019 with a price tag of just 60 bucks to commemorate the iconic doll's 60th anniversary.

Back then, the home had splashes of pink, but this new look is a completely different beast.

It's unclear if the face-lift is any sign the property will be back on the site ... but we're assuming the dream car, if up for grabs, will be sold separately.

