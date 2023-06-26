Barbie's Real-Life Malibu Dreamhouse Gets Bright Pink Paint Job

Big-time Barbie fans are gonna LOVE the way her IRL Malibu Dreamhouse looks after a pink glow-up ... a renovation completed just before the anticipated flick hits theaters.

This oasis is the real deal -- overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the heart of Malibu -- and the new color really pops ... certainly what Barbie would've wanted.

Aside from the new makeover, the spot has some sweet decor sprinkled throughout the home ... with a theater, hobby room and a luxurious infinity pool.

The mansion took to Airbnb in 2019 with a price tag of just 60 bucks to commemorate the iconic doll's 60th anniversary.

Back then, the home had splashes of pink, but this new look is a completely different beast.