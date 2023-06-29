Nicki Minaj Announces 'Pink Friday 2' While Pushing Album Back

Nicki Minaj is pushing back the release date of her next album ... but as consolation for the fans, she officially revealed the project to be a sequel to her debut "Pink Friday."

The megastar rapper addressed her Barbz fanbase Thursday, assuring them the "Pink Friday 2" date switch from October 20 to November 17 won't be so bad, and thanked them for the years of undying devotion.

Nicki also promised a tour sometime in the first quarter of 2024 and promised to make another announcement where she'll unveil the "Pink Friday 2" album cover art.

There's no telling what songs will appear on the album Nicki's been dropping singles for the better part of the year. She's also got the lead single on the upcoming "Barbie" film with Ice Spice.

The first "Pink Friday" dropped in 2010 on Lil Wayne's Young Money Records ... instantly making her a household name, and going 3x Platinum.