Ice Spice Turned Down XXL Freshman Cover Due to Hectic Schedule

Ice Spice was noticeably absent from the XXL Freshman 2023 announcement on Wednesday -- a shocker, for sure, and a side effect of her immense popularity this year.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sources connected to the situation tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Ice had to decline a spot on the annual magazine cover after she started getting blitzed with festival bookings, and feature requests … making it difficult to lock in for the Freshman requirements.

As we told you, Ice is literally the hottest rookie in rap at the moment … earning a billion Spotify streams in just half the year and recording Top 10 hits with Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Pinkpantheress.

She’s also secured a "Teen Vogue" cover and is scheduled for Wireless Fest in the UK, Broccoli City Fest in D.C, Blockfest in Finland, and Made in America in Philly -- all of the shows coming this summer!!!

And we’re told she won't be slacking on rehearsing ahead of each festival appearance.

Even without the "Munch" rapper, the 2023 XXL Freshman still sports budding talent, including Lola Brooke, Rob49, and GloRilla -- who snagged her first career interview with TMZ Hip Hop.