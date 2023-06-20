Ice Spice Hits 1 Billion Spotify Streams Ahead of New Nicki Minaj Collab

Ice Spice's dominance in the hip hop game cannot be denied this year, and there's some impressive new data to back that up.

The Bronx-born rapper hit 1 billion Spotify streams as of Tuesday ... a fitting honor considering her "Like...?" EP is the top performing hip hop project to drop in 2023.

Ice Spice has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. pic.twitter.com/yMaXKBo82j — chart data (@chartdata) June 20, 2023 @chartdata

The EP birthed the gold-selling hits "Munch (Feelin' U)" and "In Ha Mood" and her guest features have been even more successful.

Her "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" duet with PinkPantheress is now Platinum and "Karma," the remix collab she released with Taylor Swift back in May is still holding strong in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 at #9!!!

Ice has even more opportunities to run up her numbers this week -- she and Nicki Minaj are releasing another track this Friday for the "Barbie" soundtrack that's already huge ... in the controversy department.

#OOP! Jason Martin speaking on how Nicki Minaj allegedly stole the “Barbie World” idea from him and ran off with it. #Barbie 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZijB9rnarv — Local Gossip (@LocaIGossip) June 19, 2023 @LocaIGossip

Rapper Jason Martin (formerly known as Problem) accused Nicki of swiping the track from him and Saweetie after they previously worked on the buildup behind the scenes.