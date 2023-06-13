Ice Spice Addresses Colorism Comments from Bringing Out Flo Milli

Ice Spice isn't taking too kindly to internet trolls who think her rap career only blew up because she's light-skinned, the 'Munch' rapper thinks everyone loses as a result of the conversation.

Ice Spice graced the newest cover of "Teen Vogue" Tuesday and addressed the social media backlash from last week's Hot 97 Summer Jam performance where she brought out Flo Milli.

Rabid fans stirred the pot and claimed colorism was the reason Ice's career usurped Flo's career, despite Flo entering the rap game several years prior ... but Ice tells the publication the issues are bigger than her.

"I feel like that's not something personal to me," Ice explained before adding ... "I feel like that's been the conversation for generations and forever, since the beginning of time. I try not to feed into negativity because I also see that when people are trying to make that point, it's not out of a good place. [They end up putting] somebody else down."

Ice's career is poppin' — she currently has the most Top 5 Billboard 100 Entries of any artist this year, catapulted by her recent collabs with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift ... but fame has brought out the crazies all the same.

The Bronx-born rap star says her social security number got leaked and seeing frequent photos of herself as a kid weirds her out.