Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy Injured Fleeing Cops, Arrested for Parole Violation

Skai Jackson's baby daddy, Deondre Burgin, is having one hell of a week … the Disney Channel alum's boyfriend was arrested a day after his social media was allegedly hacked.

According to an arrest report obtained by TMZ … Jackson’s fella was arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio Wednesday afternoon following a faceoff with police. The arrest report says Cincinnati police officers tried to arrest Burgin on a juvenile parole violation warrant … but he ran off when confronted by cops and then fell, causing a small cut on his left cheek.

Skai Jackson's baby daddy, Yerky has been arrested and nearly got hit by a car on Facebook Live. pic.twitter.com/gJm6nFcbo9 — Pop Flop (@PopFlopHQ) November 14, 2024 @PopFlopHQ

The encounter was caught on video. Check it out … officers are seen wrestling Burgin to the ground, slapping cuffs on him, and pinning him down while waiting for backup to arrive.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Burgin was cited for misdemeanor obstruction of official business and released.

Burgin had already made headlines this week for different drama … a message was posted on his Facebook account posted a message calling Jackson a "dumb a** Disney Chanel b***h" in an apparent confirmation of her pregnancy news. The status also noted … "I hate this h*e."

However, Jackson -- and her mother -- later came to her man’s defense, claiming someone hacked his account.

Word of Jackson's pregnancy first surfaced in August, when TMZ reported the actress was arrested in an alleged domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend. At the time, our sources told us Jackson denied any violent exchange occurred, saying she and her boyfriend were in love and expecting a baby together.

The case was later rejected by the L.A. County District Attorney's Office.

Jackson confirmed her pregnancy this week, however ... stepping out in a white crop top that showed off her popped baby bump.