Blueface Accused of Probation Violation, Vegas Judge Issues Warrant

More legal trouble for Blueface as he sits in a Los Angeles jail cell ... 'cause a judge in Las Vegas wants him arrested and brought to Nevada for an alleged probation violation.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, a Nevada judge issued a bench warrant for Blueface's arrest for violating the terms of his probation. In case you forgot, Blueface is also on probation in NV as part of a plea deal he cut in his Vegas strip club shooting case.

Footage surfaces of Blueface turning himself into the authorities for probation violation. He’s expected to do 1 year in county jail. 😳 pic.twitter.com/r99cyLj5TE — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 12, 2024 @nojumper

As we reported ... Blueface received a suspended sentence in that case, getting hit with 3 years of probation and no jail time if he kept his nose clean. He also had a 2-5 year underlying sentence, meaning a probation violation could get him locked up for a few years.

Now, in terms of what exactly he allegedly did to violate his probation in Vegas -- besides getting locked up here in Cali, of course, which will usually do the trick -- his attorney spoke on it to local media outlets and cited something else, specifically, prosecutors are eyeing.

Play video content DECEMBER 2023

Blue's lawyer Kristina Wildeveld told 8 News Now the alleged probation violation relates to cell phone video from a Utah performance last December, with the footage appearing to show Blueface bringing a woman on stage and telling his fiancée to "get her" as she attacked her.

It shouldn’t be too hard for law enforcement to track Blueface down ... like we said, he's currently in custody in Men's Central Jail in L.A., where he's been for weeks now ... the result of a separate probation violation for an assault case here in the Golden State.

Play video content 10/8/22 TMZ.com

Blueface isn't technically scheduled to be released from jail until July, and the warrant out of Vegas could mean he then heads to Nevada to serve some time behind bars there as well.

Play video content TMZ Studios

His lawyer told the same outlet Blueface is cooperating with law enforcement and plans to turn himself into Nevada authorities after he serves his time in California.

Blueface already got a warning from the Las Vegas judge ... she reportedly told him she wouldn't hesitate to throw him in prison on any kind of probation violation, and now he's being accused of having one.