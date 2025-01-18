Henry Cavill's Girlfriend Reportedly Gives Birth to First Child

Henry Cavill's gone from Kal-El to Jor-El ... 'cause he just welcomed his own little super-son or super-daughter -- according to multiple reports.

The actor and his girlfriend -- Natalie Viscuso -- have welcomed their first child together, according to People ... though no other details about their little one were shared.

Speculation about their newborn baby kicked off earlier Sunday when the Daily Mail shared photos of the Brit and his partner pushing a stroller around Australia ... where HC is filming in the live-action "Voltron" movie.

We've reached out to Henry's team for more details about the birth ... so far, no word back.

Henry and Natalie made their relationship public back in 2021 ... and, Henry revealed the two were expecting during an interview with Access Hollywood back in April.

Play video content 2005 MTV

Viscuso is a film producer -- with credits for "The LEGO Movie" and "Five Nights at Freddy's" and many more well-known movies. She also appeared in the show "Super Sweet 16" back in 2005.

Like we said, Henry is working down in Australia ... and, he's got a few more movies -- "Highlander," "The Rosie Project" and "Enola Holmes 3" just to name a few -- in pre-production.