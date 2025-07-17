Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy Had Second Warrant Issued, for Gunpoint Robbery

Skai Jackson's baby daddy Deondre Burgin can't stop getting in trouble with the law ... because he was hit with a second arrest warrant for much more serious crimes in the last 2 months, for an armed carjacking, TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... back on June 21, Burgin and another suspect accosted a man near his parked Mercedes in Cincinnati, Ohio, according to a police report, obtained by TMZ.

One suspect allegedly pulled a firearm and ordered the victim to turn over his stuff, but it was unclear if Burgin was the gunslinger. The gunman pistol-whipped the man and snatched his keys with the help of his companion, police said.

Burgin and his alleged accomplice then jumped inside the Mercedes and drove away, but officers later recovered the vehicle ... although a gun belonging to the victim was missing, the police report says.

Cincinnati PD issued a warrant for Burgin for the alleged robbery after Hamilton County Prosecutors -- also in Ohio -- filed their own warrant against him. But, the Hamilton County warrant was much less serious.

As we first reported yesterday, prosecutors told us Burgin was wanted for blowing off a May 5 court date after he was pulled over just outside Cincinnati and cited for failure to reinstate his driver's license and improper display of a license plate.