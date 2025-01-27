Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy Still in Jail After She Gives Birth to Child

Skai Jackson announced she gave birth to her first child over the weekend -- but the father was MIA ... and for good reason -- he was locked up!

According to legal docs, Deondre Burgin has been cooling his heels behind bars at the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio since November and, as a result, Burgin was a no-show for the birth of his kid with Skai -- famous for her roles on Disney Channel sitcoms like "Jessie" and "Bunk'd."

Back in November, Burgin was given a 90-day sentence after he violated his parole from an earlier theft and weapon possession case as a juvenile, according to Hamilton County court records.

If all goes well, he should be out in February, so the happy dad would then presumably get to see his little one -- assuming things are still amicable with Skai.

As for Skai ... a family source tells TMZ she is "happy" about becoming a mother and that her baby boy Kasai is healthy. Our insider adds she's ready to be a working mom and is "determined to be the best mother and role model."