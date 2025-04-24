Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy Back in the Slammer After Arrest on Warrant
Skai Jackson's baby daddy Deondre Burgin is back in the slammer -- after cops say he was arrested in Kentucky on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Ohio.
According to law enforcement, Burgin was picked up at a gas station on April 17 in Kentucky when a Taylor Mill police officer recognized him from the National Crime Information Center database. We're told he's currently locked up on a $25K bond.
Authorities in Hamilton County, Ohio, had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest for failing to display a license plate on his vehicle in March ... and then failing to show up for his court date.
Remember ... we reported in January, Deondre -- also known as "Yerkky Yerkky" -- was serving a 90-day sentence at the Hamilton County Jail for violating his parole from an earlier theft and weapon possession case as a juvenile.
It clearly didn't take him long after his release to find himself in trouble again.
Notably, he missed the birth of his and Skai's baby, Kasai, while behind bars in January.
At the time ... a family source told TMZ Skai was thrilled to be a mom and was "determined to be the best mother and role model."