Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy Back in the Slammer After Arrest on Warrant

Skai Jackson's baby daddy Deondre Burgin is back in the slammer -- after cops say he was arrested in Kentucky on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Ohio.

According to law enforcement, Burgin was picked up at a gas station on April 17 in Kentucky when a Taylor Mill police officer recognized him from the National Crime Information Center database. We're told he's currently locked up on a $25K bond.

Authorities in Hamilton County, Ohio, had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest for failing to display a license plate on his vehicle in March ... and then failing to show up for his court date.

Remember ... we reported in January, Deondre -- also known as "Yerkky Yerkky" -- was serving a 90-day sentence at the Hamilton County Jail for violating his parole from an earlier theft and weapon possession case as a juvenile.

It clearly didn't take him long after his release to find himself in trouble again.

Notably, he missed the birth of his and Skai's baby, Kasai, while behind bars in January.