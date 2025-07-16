Skai Jackson's BF Deondre Burgin Arrested on Warrant While Washing Car

More legal woes are bubbling for Skai Jackson’s baby daddy Deondre Burgin ... 'cause TMZ has learned he's been arrested again -- this time for a warrant while washing a car he should not have been driving!

Here's the scoop ... Deondre was giving his vehicle a good ol’ scrub-down at a Kentucky gas station on July 14 when police drove by and apparently ran his license plate -- which is something cops often do in Kenton County, KY, according to a rep for the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

The spokesperson tells us the plate check revealed Deondre has an active warrant out of Hamilton County, Ohio, so the police busted him.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office tells TMZ ... On March 6, Deondre got a ticket for failure to reinstate his driver's license, and improper display the license plate ... after getting pulled over just outside Cincinnati. He was due in court on May 5, but he skipped out and a warrant was issued for his arrest two days later.

Remember, it was only back in May that Skai filed for a restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming Deondre attacked her while she was holding their 3-month-old son, Kasai ... and begged a judge to keep him 100 yards away from her.

In those docs, Skai said the violence was nothing new -- alleging a 6-month period in 2024 where Burgin would abuse her weekly ... choking and scratching her, even slamming her head into a wall.

As we reported, Deondre's no stranger to trouble with the law. He was arrested in April on an outstanding warrant, and when Skai gave birth in January, he was actually serving a 90-day jail stint for a parole violation.