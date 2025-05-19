Skai Jackson Files for Restraining Order Against Baby's Father Deondre Burgin

Skai Jackson says the father of her baby is terrorizing her -- and has been for more than a year -- but an alleged Mother's Day assault was the last straw for her.

The former Disney Channel star filed for a restraining order in L.A. County Superior Court, and in the docs, she claims Deondre Burgin attacked her earlier this month, as she was holding their baby boy, 3-month-old Kasai, on Mother's Day.

According to the docs, Deondre grabbed Skai by her hair, slammed her head against a car window and punched her in the face.

But, Skai claims this kind of violence is nothing new -- in the docs, she describes a 6-month period in 2024 when Burgin would abuse her on a weekly basis ... choking and scratching her and slamming her head into a wall. She alleges Burgin also damaged a bunch of personal property, like an iPhone and a television.

While she was pregnant, Skai claims Burgin demanded she drink bleach to kill the unborn child -- and held her at knifepoint as he walked her to her car and threatened to stab her in the stomach if she yelled for help.

On another occasion last summer, she alleges Burgin punched through a bathroom door -- she had locked herself inside -- and slammed her against a wall and "choked me until I could not breathe." Skai says she has video to back up that claim.

As we reported, Burgin's had plenty of legal trouble in the past -- he was arrested last month on an outstanding warrant, and when Skai gave birth in January, he was doing a 90-day jail sentence for a parole violation

She claims Burgin owns 3 firearms, including a rifle ... and she clearly fears for her life. She's asked a judge to keep Burgin 100 yards away from her, their baby and her terrier-pug mix ... and order him to take a domestic violence treatment program.

