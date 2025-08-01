Diego Sanchez Arrest Video, Cop Says 'I Grew Up Watching You!'

Play video content

Welp, that's awkward ... the cop who arrested Diego Sanchez last month told the UFC legend he was a longtime fan of the fighter ... admitting he watched him scrap since he was "a little kid!"

TMZ Sports obtained body camera footage of the arrest ... after cops alleged the 43-year-old shot a gun out of a moving car while officers were working an incident on I-40 in Albuquerque, NM.

Cops initially spoke to the driver of the car Sanchez was in ... and after they identified him, the cop responded, "As in the Diego Sanchez?"

"Like MMA fighter Diego Sanchez?"

The longtime UFC fighter was ultimately taken into custody ... and while he is known as one of the toughest dudes alive (look at the wars he was in), DS complained about the cuffs, saying they were drawing blood.

"You're not bleeding," an officer told him.

Play video content

Once that starstruck feeling faded, cops explained to Sanchez that he was arrested for allegedly shooting out the window.

Diego denied the accusations, but the driver of the Jeep Gladiator told them that Sanchez was indeed the shooter.

After being granted permission to search the vehicle, police found a handgun, along with multiple shell casings.

Sanchez is currently facing two charges -- one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

He was released from jail last week ... and his lawyer, Jason Bowles, told us that Sanchez will "channel his energy and passion into getting better with some needed treatment and counseling."