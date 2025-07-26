Ben Askren Says Prognosis Is Great After Lung Transplant Surgery

Play video content TMZSports.com

Even though he's got a new pair of lungs, Ben Askren says doctors have assured him he's fully capable of living a lengthy, healthy life.

The former UFC star sat with TMZ Sports just days after he returned home from his weekslong battle with a horrific case of pneumonia ... and while he's down a ton of weight and fresh off major lung transplant surgery -- he told us his long-term prognosis is very good.

"They say people run marathons and all this other stuff," he said of those who have been in similar situations to him.

"So, hopefully, I'll be able to live a happy, healthy, full life like I want to."

As far as the short term, Askren said he was pumped to be out of the hospital and back in his own bed ... telling us family time -- and home-cooked meals -- have made things far easier on him.

Askren expressed huge gratitude to those who sent him well wishes over the past month -- and even noted some of his biggest rivals, like Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal, reached out with positive messages.

He did say he's bummed he'll never be able to wrestle again -- and taking medication for the rest of his life is a drag ... but he told us he's thrilled to have more days left to live.