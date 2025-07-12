Ben Askren Admits He Lamented Unfair Situation in Hospital During Health Trouble

Admits to Feeling Sorry For Himself in Hospital ...

Ben Askren says he let the medical challenges he's faced over the last month affect him ... admitting he's felt sorry for himself -- but, now, that's all over.

The MMA standout posted a video from a hospital bed Saturday morning ... giving fans another update on his condition and putting into context just how quickly his health has deteriorated.

Askren shared a journal entry written by a friend of the family who wrote on Father's Day that doctors planned to examine him for a potential lung transplant ... that was less than a month ago, and now BA has two new lungs.

Ben says he did let himself get down in the dumps during this process ... mostly because he never smoked cigarettes or marijuana -- and, yet he suddenly needed a pretty major surgery.

But, Askren realizes now that isn't a productive way to think ... and, he promises fans he won't pity himself anymore.

As we told you ... Askren underwent a double lung transplant at the end of last month -- and, he provided an update on his condition earlier this week.

Askren talked in that clip about how his heart stopped for 20 seconds at one point ... and he doesn't remember anything from the past month.