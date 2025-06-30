Ben Askren Undergoes Double Lung Transplant Surgery

Ben Askren has undergone double lung transplant surgery ... and following the procedure, his wife shared she's now full of optimism about his future.

Amy Askren wrote on her Facebook page early Monday morning that amid a fierce battle with pneumonia, Ben was able to find a donor and obtain a new set of lungs.

The surgery seemed successful, but given the way the whole medical situation with Ben has turned so fast over the last few weeks, Amy cautioned, "so much can change so quickly."

"Please keep Ben in your prayers that his body welcomes the new lungs as if they were his own," she wrote.

Amy added she and her family have been grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support they've received ... while sharing a picture of what looked like encouraging notes and photos taped to a wall in Askren's hospital room.

"I am constantly in awe of all the people carrying us through right now," she said. "I can’t wait to tell Ben all about It."

Ben was admitted to a hospital in early June ... after a staph infection turned into a case of severe pneumonia.