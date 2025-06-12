Ben Askren 'Definitely Still Fighting' Health Battle ... Wife Says

Former UFC star Ben Askren is still deep in the throes of a battle with pneumonia, his wife said on Thursday morning.

In a message to TMZ Sports, Amy Askren confirmed her husband is "definitely still fighting" for his life.

Amy revealed back on June 7 that Ben had been hospitalized after he had "developed severe pneumonia." She indicated the situation was dire -- writing on her Facebook page Ben was "unable to respond to anything at this time."

In ensuing updates, she's repeatedly asked for prayers.

Ben's good friend and "Funky & The Champ" cohost, Daniel Cormier, was able to provide a bit of positive note for Askren fans on Wednesday night ... when he said on his YouTube page Ben had recently returned to his home in Wisconsin.

"He's with his family, his beautiful wife, Amy, and everybody is just kind of praying that Ben gets better," Cormier said.

Ben last fought in the UFC in 2019 and lost to Demian Maia. He's gotten in a professional ring only one time since -- when he was TKO'ed by Jake Paul in an April 2021 boxing match.

Ben reportedly developed a case of pneumonia following a staph infection diagnosis.