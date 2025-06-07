Devin Haney Moving On From Teofimo Lopez, Wants 'Best Fighters In The World'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Devin Haney says he's moving on from his scrapped fight with Teofimo Lopez ... and while he wouldn't directly address whether Ryan Garcia is part of his future plans, he tells TMZ Sports he's now setting his sights on the "best fighters in the world."

We caught up with the 32-0 welterweight fighter at LAX this week ... fresh off the news that Lopez (22-1) opted out of their bout slated to go down on August 16 in Saudi Arabia.

Lopez's team said it was due to "personal reasons" ... but Haney isn't buying it, claiming "the proof is in the pudding."

"We gave him a chance to sign a contract. I signed my part of it, so it was up to him. He didn't do it, so now we're moving on."

When we asked if Haney would take a rematch with Garcia ... he was non-committal.

"We'll see who is next. It is what it is. I'm willing to fight the best fighters in the world. I want to fight the best fighter in the world -- so, we'll see."

Haney lost to Garcia in April 2024, which came as a major shock to boxing fans. The defeat was changed to a "no contest" after the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association determined Garcia tested positive for a banned substance the day before and the day of the fight.

Since the thriller, both Haney and Garcia have stepped into the ring and were on the same fight card recently.

Haney beat Jose Carlos Ramirez by unanimous decision and Garcia lost to Rolly Romero in Times Square on May 2.