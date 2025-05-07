Rolly Romero Rips Devin Haney, No Interest in Making Fight W/ 'Track Star'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rolly Romero's next fight almost certainly won't be against Devin Haney ... the boxing superstar just ripped his rival during a chat with TMZ Sports -- calling him "shattered" and "a track star."

After triumphantly beating Ryan Garcia in Times Square last week, Romero said Tuesday he's on the hunt for a "big name" for his next bout ... but, he made it clear it likely won't be Haney.

Romero implied the 26-year-old -- who won a controversial tilt against José Ramírez minutes before his Garcia showdown in NYC -- is just too boring to attract mass amounts of Pay-Per-View buys.

"Haney wasn't a big fight to begin with," Romero said. "He wasn't a big fight when he fought Ryan. And he's definitely not a big fight after he just became a track star."

"So," he continued, "you tell me, real quick, are you excited to see anybody fight Devin Haney?!"

Instead, it seems Romero would much rather mix things up again with Tank Davis, whom he lost to back in May 2022.

Romero said he's a completely different fighter now -- and he'd seemingly love to get some vengeance on the 30-0-1 pugilist.