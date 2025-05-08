Rolly Romero Passionately Defends Ryan Garcia's Post-Fight Crying Outburst

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rolly Romero's making it clear it's totally fine for men to cry ... and he tells TMZ Sports anyone who's making fun of Ryan Garcia for his emotional outburst after their fight last week can go pound sand.

The star boxer -- who upset Garcia in Times Square on May 2 -- passionately defended his opponent while out in L.A. on Wednesday ... explaining he, too, had a big cry following their tilt.

Ryan Garcia was spotted crying in the car after his loss to Rolly Romero. 😳

pic.twitter.com/dVpGAbmIn4 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 3, 2025 @mymixtapez

"It's OK for men to cry, bruh," Romero said ... adding, "It just shows we're human."

The 29-year-old then ripped the keyboard warriors who raced to their social media pages to trounce Garcia for being vulnerable while inside a van in the moments after a heartbreaking defeat.

"F*** the internet, man!" Romero said. "They’re all a bunch of f***ing kids who are f***ing miserable because they're not living what the f*** we can live."

He also stated he believes the "the f***ing world" would be "a f***ing better place" if everyone simply worked harder to drop toxic masculinity from society.

Play video content TMZSports.com