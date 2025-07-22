Ben Askren Released From Hospital After Lung Transplant

Play video content Instagram / @benaskren

Fantastic news from Ben Askren -- the former UFC star is finally leaving the hospital and heading home ... and shared the update with a deeply emotional video for his supporters.

"What's up, guys?? Day 59, I'm out," Funky said alongside his wife, Amy, minutes ago ... adding a bit of humor to lighten the mood, despite what he's gone through the past two months.

"That was a long journey, and it's not over because I still can't really walk, gotta reteach myself to do that among many other things."

"I guess I can make light of it because it was me ... and I don't really remember it, but Amy, how close was I to dying?"

7/9/25

"Too close, a few times," Amy replied.

Askren went on to reiterate he doesn't remember a large chunk of his battle ... saying he can't even recollect 35 days of the fight for his life.

Askren broke down in tears as he thanked everyone who donated, supported his loved ones and did anything to help as he dealt with severe pneumonia ... saying it means the world to him.