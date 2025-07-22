Ben Askren's Wife Warns Supporters of Scam Accounts Amid Ex-UFC Star's Recovery

Ben Askren's wife is calling on his supporters to be cautious of scammers looking to cash in on his medical issues ... alerting her followers of fake donation requests as he recovers from a double lung transplant.

Amy Askren gave fans the heads-up on her social media page on Monday ... providing a screenshot of a fake X account using her name.

The imposter's message was a response to a fan who had been showing Ben a lot of support ... and Amy believes it was a setup to solicit donations.

"Someone made up a Twitter account under my name," Amy said on her IG story, "and is using Ben's situation to have conversations with people and possibly ask for money."

"This is NOT me!!!"

A user on the X app also mentioned a fake Amy account ... calling the scammer a "lowlife" after the person asked that money for Ben be sent to a PayPal account.

Askren, 40, has been hospitalized due to a battle with severe pneumonia. He revealed he lost about 50 pounds and "only died four times" during the ordeal.

Play video content Instagram / @benaskren

He's currently recovering and is thankful for all "the outpouring love from the wrestling community -- it was just amazing! Felt so good!"

"I love you guys. I appreciate you guys. It's been tough, not only for me, but for me and my whole family," Askren said in a recent video update.