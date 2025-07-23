Diego Sanchez Seeking Treatment, Counseling Following Arrest, Lawyer Says

Diego Sanchez's lawyer tells TMZ Sports the former UFC fighter will "channel his energy and passion into getting better with some needed treatment and counseling" after being released from jail for his gun-related arrest.

Jason Bowles provided us with the statement after Judge Cindy Leos granted Sanchez his release in New Mexico on Tuesday ... saying, "Diego has done so much good for the Albuquerque community over the years and has been a role model for many at risk youth. He is a much loved UFC legend."

"We believe he is on the path back to greatness in all areas of his life," Bowles added.

The 43-year-old was booked last week after he allegedly fired a gun from a moving vehicle while passing a crash on I-40 in N.M.

According to court documents, cops eventually caught up to Sanchez -- who was the passenger in the car.

Police say he denied ever firing a shot ... but the driver of the Jeep Gladiator said Diego did, in fact, shoot out the car window.

Sanchez was hit with two charges ... one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

As of this writing, it is unknown when his next court appearance will be.

Diego's last fight in the UFC was in 2020, losing to Jake Matthews via unanimous decision. His last MMA bout took place in 2022, dropping a unanimous decision to Kevin Lee.