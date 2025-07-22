UFC's Stephen Thompson Shows Stitched-Up Leg Gash After Fight Night Injury

Stephen Thompson is giving fans an up-close look at his shin after it split open during his scrap against Gabriel Bonfim at last week's UFC Fight Night ... saying despite how it appears, it's healing well!!

Wonderboy posted the photos to his Instagram Tuesday morning ... showcasing the before and after on his left shin, which now includes some stitches.

Even with the gash ... he was almost able to K.O. Bonfim in the waning seconds of the second round of the bout -- but the bell forced the action into the third.

Unfortunately for the 13-year UFC veteran, the judges weren't on his side when the 15 minutes were up ... as they handed Bonfim a split decision win -- but many people online believe Wonderboy should've had his hand raised.

Despite the L, the 42-year-old is hoping to have at least one more fight before 2025 is up ... admitting, "I ain't gettin' any younger."

Stephen Thompson split his shin open and still almost KO'd Gabriel Bonfim seconds later! 🤯



Wonderboy 💫 pic.twitter.com/vOdbCAv1nF — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) July 14, 2025 @ufcontnt

He will have to wait a little before he can start thinking about his next move. On top of the recovery process for his shin, he was handed a 45-day medical suspension by the Tennessee Athletic Commission.