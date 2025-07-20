Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jon Jones Confident He'll Fight At Trump's White House UFC Event, 'Strong Feeling'

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jon Jones is confident he'll be fighting at Donald Trump's White House UFC event whenever it goes down ... telling TMZ Sports on Thursday he's got "a very strong feeling" he'll be on the historic card.

Of course, the shindig doesn't have an official date or a time yet -- but Dana White said this week he's going to meet with Trump soon to hammer out the logistics ... and whenever it all gets set, Jones made it clear he wants in.

"That's the goal," the former heavyweight champ said out at LAX.

"We haven't had a conversation about it," he added, "but I have a very strong feeling that I'll be fighting that night, for sure."

Jones -- a huge Trump fan who actually exchanged an autograph for a MAGA hat before our chat at the airport -- said he's pretty sure the tilt will be his first and last since he retired from mixed martial arts in June.

Then again, he did tell us, "who knows what the future holds?"

One of Jones' UFC colleagues, Khalil Rountree, also talked with us at LAX this week about the 1600 Penn. Ave. card ... and while he said it'd take some serious cash for him to fight outdoors, he wants to see Jones in the action.

Shouldn't be too long before it all goes down with or without Bones -- as White seemed to indicate to us he's targeting July 4, 2026 for the bash.

