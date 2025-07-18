Dana White Will Soon Meet w/ Donald Trump to Finalize UFC White House Plans

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dana White says they've made so much progress planning for the UFC's historic event at the White House ... that he'll soon be flying to D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump, where the close friends will finalize the game plan!

"We've already put together the whole plan," White told Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs daily on FS1). "We'll have all the rendering and stuff done in the next couple of weeks."

Dana added ... "I'm gonna fly out to D.C., sit down with him and walk him through it, see what he likes, doesn't like, and all that good stuff. Fourth of July in 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States. It's gonna be badass!"

🇺🇸 President Donald Trump says he will host a UFC fight at the White House as part of the America 250 celebration 👀



"We're gonna have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House... championship fight."pic.twitter.com/ouTttg1NPz — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 4, 2025 @ChampRDS

It's shocking when you consider Trump first publicly mentioned the event during a speech on July 3 ... and two weeks later, White's nearly ready to travel to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Of course, the UFC puts on dozens of massive events each year ... but a fight at the White House has never been attempted. Security, logistics ... there's a ton of planning required.

One of the most important aspects of the event for 45/47 is that fans be able to attend ... which Dana explained plays into the president's philosophy on his home.

"One of the many things I love about [President Trump], his whole philosophy is the White House belongs to the American people, and the American people should be able to enjoy this place."

The UFC boss continued ... "When [President Trump] walks you around the White House, you've never seen someone more proud of a place than he is with the White House. To try and explain to people how much this guy loves this country -- it's not explainable."

Despite the event being almost a full year out, some MMA superstars have already begun jockeying for a spot on the card ... including Conor McGregor and Jon Jones.

We asked Dana if he had tentatively penciled in any fighters for the card ... and while DW points out the event is some time away, there won't be a lack of star power!

For those hoping to see someone get slapped and/or punched sooner, White's got two big events going down starting Friday night in Louisiana ... PowerSlap 14, and then UFC 318, Dustin Poirier's final fight!

Across the Octagon from The Diamond will be another legend, Max Holloway. This will be their trilogy fight ... and it's going down in front of Dustin's home state fans.

Also on the 318 card are Paulo Costa, Kevin Holland, Patricio Pitbull, among others.

Play video content TMZSports.com

We also spoke to Dana about his venture into boxing, his first love ... as the UFC president has teamed up with big-time Saudi promoter Turki Alalshikh, to bring the world Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. (going down Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas).

For years, the knock on boxing has been that top boxers don't fight one another ... and that's something Dana is actively working to fix.