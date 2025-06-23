Dana White Says Mark Zuckerberg Has Open Invite to Compete in New BJJ Promotion

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dana White's new BJJ organization, UFC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, could have a few famous faces at their events -- but we're not talking about celebs in the crowd -- but instead big stars actually competing alongside some of the best players in the world!

White and Claudia Gadelha -- MMA star turned UFC exec -- chopped it up with Babcock this week ... as the pair touted the new promotion and the TUF-like companion show on YouTube, "UFC BJJ: Road to the Title."

"[Mark] Zuckerberg has competed in tournaments. Mario Lopez competes in tournaments. Tom Hardy competes in tournaments. So, this is a spot anybody could come and compete here in jujitsu," Dana said, name-dropping three of the high-profile celebs who practice jiu-jitsu.

In fact, Dana, a Meta board member, told us he often talks about fighting with Zuck ... and he's not kidding when he says he could compete in the future.

"If Mark keeps training and competing and whatever, he could literally come here and fight in UFC BJJ, 100%. Tom Hardy, Mario Lopez, and many, many other actors that are really good jiu-jitsu guys that nobody knows about. That would be absolutely awesome!"

Of course, Zuckerberg began training during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has linked up with some of the biggest UFC stars in the world, hitting the mats with the likes of Alex Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya, and others.

Zuck even competed in a local competition in mid-2023, fairing quite well in his matches.

Obviously, Dana's new BJJ org. is a whole different ballgame ... they've got some of the very best in the world competing, so no one's suggesting Mark, Tom and/or Mario's going to stroll into the arena when UFC BJJ 1 goes down on June 25!

In the future? Who knows. DW makes it clear, if you've got the prerequisite skill, anyone can get down.

Celebs aside, there's a bunch more with Dana and Claudia ... who talk about building the new UFC BJJ organization, and where they see it going.