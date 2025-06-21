Jon Jones 'Officially Retired,' Dana White Says

Jon Jones' legendary fighting career is over.

Dana White announced arguably the best UFC competitor of all-time called him on Friday night and let him know he will not be fighting again.

"Jon Jones called us last night and retired," the UFC honcho said Saturday. "Jon Jones is officially retired."

White made it clear Tom Aspinall is now the UFC's heavyweight champion.

Jones, 37, last fought in November 2024, when he beat Stipe Miocic. It was just his second-ever tilt at heavyweight -- in March of 2023, he won his first match in the division with an impressive first-round victory over Ciryl Gane to take the division's strap.

Prior to his retirement, he and Aspinall had been expected to fight for the right to be called the UFC's true heavyweight champ -- though Jon hadn't been much of a fan of the matchup, believing Aspinall hadn't done enough to earn the right to step into the Octagon with him.

Jon began his historic UFC career nearly two decades ago ... when he took on Andre Gusmao at UFC 87 in August 2008. He won the fight by unanimous decision.

Three years later, he became the youngest UFC champion ever at just 23 years old -- after he beat Mauricio Rua at UFC 128.