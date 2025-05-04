Dana White Hypes Up New 'Mean, Nasty, Violent' PBR Bull, Playmate!

Play video content TMZSports.com

It isn't just Dana White's day job that involves people going to sleep ... it's also an occupational hazard in one of his side hustles -- bull riding!

The UFC honcho isn't saddling up on the 2,000 lb. animals (though he once did -- more on that in a minute), but he's very much involved in the sport. White owns his own bull, Playmate, which just competed in a Professional Bull Riders event last week.

"He's a bad boy," Dana told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1).

DANA WHITE'S PLAYMATE DID NOT COME TO PLAY 🫣 pic.twitter.com/iefZQkzQ5M — PBR (@PBR) April 25, 2025 @PBR

"Last week he rode in the PBR, and they never made it out of the stall. He knocked the rider out before they even got out. I like mean, nasty, violent bulls," White said of his relatively newfound passion.

FYI, Dana White's Playmate has only been ridden successfully once ... in 11 outings.

It's no surprise 5-year-old Playmate's kickin' ass ... he's got championship lineage -- his dad was 3x PBR champ SweetPro’s Bruiser.

So, what's next for Dana's animal?

"It's the World Finals coming up in Texas. 130 of the best bulls in the world are gonna be buckin' there and Playmate's one of them. I love the nasty, mean, violent bulls. He is definitely one of them!"

WF's go down at AT&T Stadium in Big D next week, and DW's pumped!

He's obviously passionate about the sport ... but of all things, how'd Dana get into bull riding?