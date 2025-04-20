Bruce Buffer Says Paddy Pimblett Has 'It' Factor To Be Face Of UFC

Play video content TMZSports.com

Paddy Pimblett's coming off the most impressive win of his MMA career ... but could Paddy "The Baddy" be the future face of the UFC?!

TMZ Sports ran into the great Bruce Buffer in Los Angeles this week -- just days after the dominant win over Iron Mike at UFC 314 -- where we asked the Voice of the Octagon for his take on that very question.

"Paddy definitely has 'it.' Fighters come along every couple of years, give or take, that have the 'it' factor. I measure fighters not by how they perform in the Octagon, which he did an amazing job against an amazing fighter like Michael Chandler," Buffer explained, adding ... "And [Paddy] proved himself cause he gets better with each time he steps in the Octagon."

Bruce continued ... "[Pimblett's] improving on his skill, improving on his technique, I think most people don't realize how skilled Paddy is. But the opponents are getting harder, and he's gonna move on and he's definitely going to be a contender on his way to eventually, I think at one point fighting for the championship belt, no question."

FYI, Paddy is 7-0 since joining the UFC.

Buffer, of course, has seen ALL the UFC superstars up close -- from Chuck Liddell to Conor McGregor, and everyone in between -- and Bruce knows it's about more than just winning in the cage.

"It's not the way you carry yourself just in Octagon. It's about the way you carry yourself outside the Octagon. His interviews are exciting. People like watching him be interviewed. He's got a personality that grabs on to people. He's great for marketing. He's building a brand for himself. These are all the attribute which all add to a fighters, as you say, gravitas."

Who's next for the 30-year-old, 23-3 fighter, who called out all the top 5-ranked lightweights?

Buffer thinks it could be former champ and #2 ranked contender, Charles Oliveira ... who unlike Pimblett, is in uncharted waters, and Do Bronx is looking to regain his spot atop the division.

Play video content TMZSports.com

There's more with Bruce. We also asked the legendary announcer whether he believes Logan Paul, who lobbied Dana White for a fight a few months back, would have a snowball's chance in hell of winning vs. a UFC fighter.