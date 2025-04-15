UFC Fighter Marvin Vettori's Brother Dead After Apartment Fire

Patrick Vettori -- the brother to current UFC middleweight fighter Marvin Vettori -- has passed away at the age of 30 following a house fire in Mezzocorona, Italy.

According to reports, emergency personnel were called after neighbors spotted smoke from Patrick's apartment. Sadly, by the time they arrived, he had already died due to smoke inhalation.

In an emotional tribute on his Instagram ... Marvin said his passing "Left a void that cannot be filled, I will love you until my last breath."

"I don't think I'll be the same after today because maybe I never told you but you always been my strength. You were the smartest of the 2, you were creating a wonderful future for yourself and I can't get over it."

Before his death, Patrick was mounting a political campaign, running in his town's local election. At the time, he said ... "I think it's important that young people have a voice in the decisions that are made for our country."

The younger Vettori was also a real estate agent in his home country.

Marvin, the 10th ranked UFC middleweight, ended his tribute by acknowledging it will be difficult to move on without his little bro ... "It gives me heart to know that one day I'll be buried next to you."