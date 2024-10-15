MMA Fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos Dead At 38, Family Announces

Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos -- an MMA fighter who competed in the UFC and Bellator, and dated Demi Lovato -- is dead at 38 years old, his family and members of the fighting community said on Tuesday.

The cause of death is not known at this time.

Vasconcelos made appearances across multiple MMA promotions ... and accumulated a record of 10-6 over the course of his seven-year pro career.

The MMA fighter posted a photo outside a Jiu-Jitsu studio to his Instagram less than 24 hours ago.

As for Bomba's time with Lovato, the couple was first spotted together back in 2017 ... celebrating New Year's Eve together, and attending a movie on New Year's Day.

After several months of dating, they split in May ... with outlets reporting the relationship had "had run its course."

Guilherme's uncle, Walter, mourned the loss ... saying, "We were looking forward to your visit for Christmas, which will no longer happen. Life is fleeting, and we woke up to this devastating news. What a time we live in."

"We pray for you! May God, who can do all things, welcome you in His infinite mercy and comfort all who have always loved you!"

R.I.P.