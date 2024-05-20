Ex-UFC, BKFC Fighter Geane Herrera Dead At 33 After Motorcycle Crash

Former UFC fighter Geane Herrera -- who also competed in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) -- tragically passed away following a fatal motorcycle crash in Florida on Saturday.

He was only 33 and a few days shy of his 34th birthday.

The Florida Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles told us the incident happened around 10:45 PM at Gandy Bridge in Tampa, FL ... when Herrera crashed into the back of another vehicle at a "very high rate of speed."

Herrera then struck a concrete barrier, according to FLHSMV, before he was thrown hundreds of feet. His motorcycle also burst into flames.

Geane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was unharmed.

The California native began his professional combat sports career in 2011 when he beat MMA fighter Andrew Connors by unanimous decision at RFC 23.

The flyweight fighter had a 10-3 record, including two knockouts and six submission wins. He also won a BKFC fight in 2021.

"Geane was full of life, always trying to live life to the fullest, he was a dedicated athlete with big dreams of making a difference and leaving his print in this world," his family said on GoFundMe.

"He was such a happy-go-lucky person that left a mark in everyone that came into his life."

He is survived by his 16-year-old son and his 2-month-pregnant girlfriend.