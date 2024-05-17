No Foul Play Suspected In Ex-NBA Player Darius Morris' Death

A cause of death for ex-NBA player Darius Morris still remains a mystery ... but TMZ Sports has learned law enforcement does not believe foul play was involved.

The former LA Lakers guard was found dead in his home by his family in the Los Angeles area on May 2 ... and authorities are still working to determine how exactly the 33-year-old passed.

Our sources say, however, there were no signs of nefarious acts ... and no drugs were found at the scene either.

An autopsy has been completed ... although a cause and manner are still pending toxicology results.

Morris starred at the Univ. of Michigan before he was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2011 NBA draft. He went on to play for several teams in his career, including the Grizzlies and the Nets.

His funeral is currently scheduled to take place at 11 AM on May 23 at Faithful Central Bible Church in Inglewood. His family has asked for flowers to be sent to Angelus Funeral Home in LA.