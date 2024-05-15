Ex-UConn Basketball Player Rakim Lubin Dead at 28

Rakim Lubin -- a former college basketball player who hooped for the UConn Huskies -- has reportedly passed away. He was only 28 years old.

According to the Prestige Memorial Funeral Home, the 6-foot-8 baller -- nicknamed "Rock"' due to his physique -- reportedly died on May 12th.

The cause of Rakim's death is not known.

Lubin was a three-star recruit out of Georgia's Buford High School where he averaged 20.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game during his senior year.

He led the Wolves to a 27-6 record and to the Georga 2A state championship that same year.

Lubin -- the Georgia Sportswriters 3A Player of the Year -- was recruited by several colleges, including Georgia Tech ... but committed to play for then-coach Kevin Ollie and the Huskies in 2013.

He played in 24 games as a freshman and was a valuable player for the squad.

Lubin ultimately transferred to Cal State Northridge for the 2016-17 season where he averaged 8.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Matadors.

Lubin last played for LSU Shreveport in 2017.

"We ask that you please keep this family and those that may be going through the same lifted in prayer," Lubin's obituary read.