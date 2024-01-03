UFC Fighter Bryce Mitchell Self Imposes 6-Month Ban After Brutal KO At UFC 296

Bryce Mitchell was on the wrong end of one of the most frightening and brutal knockouts in MMA history, and now the UFC fighter has been banned from sparring or fighting for six months ... a restriction he imposed on himself.

If you watched the UFC 296 bout between Josh Emmett and Mitchell on December 12, it's a scene you're unlikely to forget. Just minutes into the fight, JE, a heavy hitter, landed a crushing right to Bryce's head, sending him crumbling to the Octagon floor. Mitchell began to convulse in what was an incredibly scary incident to witness.

Thankfully, after some time passed, Bryce was able to walk off under his own power.

The knockout immediately went viral.

In the aftermath, Mitchell is taking his health seriously, telling ESPN he's in his "own concussion protocol."

"I'll consult with my coaches, too, and we're basically just saying, 'You know, don't spar for six months,'" Mitchell said.

The 29-year-old fighter, who stepped up on short notice to fight Emmett after Giga Chikadze was forced to pull out, also pointed out he's got a lot going on in his personal life ... including the upcoming birth of his first baby. He's also building a house.

It's a hectic time that the featherweight will use to fully heal up.

But, when mid-2024 rolls around, it's right back on the horse for Bryce.

“I’m right into my next training after that. The good thing is I don’t have to rush into it.”

As for the knockout, Mitchell said the hardest part for him was dealing with everyone else worrying.

“The worst part is dealing with everybody afterwards, 'cause they all thought I was dead.”

Bryce, though, did find a silver lining.

"On the bright side, that was the easiest fight for me. I've never had a fight where I've come out feeling so great. I just woke up in the ambulance and barely remembered what happened. There's no pain, I'm telling you."