MMA Fighter Iuri Lapicus Dead At 27 ... After Motorcycle Crash In Italy

MMA fighter Iuri Lapicus -- who recently fought ex-UFC star Eddie Alvarez -- has died following a motorcycle crash in Italy last week, ONE Championship announced Monday.

He was just 27 years old.

The 14-2 fighter lost control of his motorbike in Northwest Milan on Friday, according to Milano Today, and was thrown several feet from the crash site. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital, the outlet reported, and had remained in a coma ... until he tragically succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

One Championship, the org. Lapicus began fighting for in 2019, said following the news of his passing that it's "heartbroken."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones at this difficult time," the org said in a statement to ESPN.

Lapicus had fought five times in the ONE Championship, logging a 2-2 record. His April 2021 bout against Alvarez ultimately ended in a no-contest.

His last fight was against Zebaztian Kadestam on Aug. 26, 2022 ... but the Modolvan-Italian fighter lost, going down in Round 1 via KO.