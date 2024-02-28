Bruce Buffer Kicks Off Daymond John's Lavish L.A. Party With Epic Intro

Play video content Justine Gjuraj

Daymond John's lavish Los Angeles bash Tuesday night felt more like a UFC event -- at least for a few moments -- 'cause Bruce Buffer kicked off the whole shebang with his signature vocals!!

The famed ring announcer stepped up to the microphone to get John's Rise Nation Mastermind Welcome Party started ... and, as always, he didn't disappoint.

Buffer fired up guests with his "It's Tiiiiime!" tagline ... something John, a big fight fan, clearly loved.

The party -- which John was throwing for his network of entrepreneurs out at Harriet's Rooftop in West Hollywood -- then really got going ... as some big-name celebs and former athletes rubbed elbows throughout the night.

Metta Sandiford-Artest, Akbar Gbajabiamila and T.J. Ward were all there. Foodgod, Lewis Howes and Jeff Beacher were too.

John's goal for the shindig was to help some heavy hitters in the business world have a cool and unique place to meet and talk shop.