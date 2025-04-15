Alex Volkanovski, Fresh Off UFC 314 Win, Says 2nd Title Run Sweeter Than 1st

Play video content TMZSports.com

Alexander Volkanovski is back on top ... and the newly crowned UFC featherweight champion says this title run is sweeter than the first!

36-year-old Volk joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports TV show" (airs weekdays on FS1) -- less than 48 hours after he regained the belt he previously held for over four years with a unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes. We asked the 145 lb. champ if it meant more this time around.

"Yeah, it does. It does, for sure," Alex said with no hesitation, explaining his mindset during his initial run-up to the title ... "While you're going through the process, you're just training and that's all you know."

But, after he lost to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 in February 2024 ... and as his 36th birthday came and went, fans began to question whether AV could regain his championship form, and Volk thinks those queries were fair.

In fact, Alex admits that he even needed to prove something to himself in the Octagon ... which he did.

Now, he's champion once again ... but he isn't interested in sitting back and babysitting the belt.

Volkanovski wants to fight ... and he says he'll return to the Octagon at least once, if not twice, in 2025.

As for who ... we asked Volk that question, as well as for an update on his injuries, and much more.