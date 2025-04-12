Alex Volkanovski Says Fourth Child Will Be His Last, But No Vasectomy!

But No Snip Snip For Me!!!

Alexander Volkanovski is set to welcome his fourth child to the world later in 2025 -- and the UFC champ swears it's his last little one -- soooooooo, vasectomy?!

Volk says not so fast!

The 36-year-old, who recently announced he and his wife Emma were expecting their fourth little bundle of joy, joined Charlie Cotton on TMZ's "Big Down Under" podcast where he talked about makin' babies.

"I'm done," Alex said ... before explaining the couple planned to stop at 3.

"Look, man, I thought I was done before the last one, right? This one caught me by surprise. But, yeah, four girls," Volk told CC ... "It was a surprise, we weren't trying."

That's when Charlie brought up -- snip, snip -- a vasectomy ... asking the former UFC champion if he would get the procedure done to ensure there were no more happy accidents.

"I'm not because I don't know if that would affect me as an athlete. Probably not [have any impact], but it's something that I'm like, 'I ain't taking any risks.' I don't know. I ain't doing it. As I say, I'll just make sure my pull-out game is strong."

Baby Volk is due later this year ... but first, Dad has a huge main-event scrap against Diego Lopes at UFC 314 on Saturday!