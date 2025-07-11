Jon Jones Back In UFC Testing Pool After Announcing Retirement, Dana White Says

Play video content Full Send Podcast

Jon Jones is back after one of the shortest retirements in sports history ... the MMA GOAT reentered the drug testing pool -- a must if you intend to fight -- with Bones himself saying he hit up the UFC to declare his interest in the highly anticipated White House card!

Dana White shared the news on the "Full Send" podcast, where they discussed the promotion's potential card at 1600 Penn, which President Donald Trump says he hopes to host next year for America's 250th birthday bash! The UFC honcho's statement backs up what Bones said on X last week.

"The fact that literally everyone wants to fight on this card makes it a lot more fun," Dana said.

If White gets his way, the main event could be the long-awaited bout between Jones and Tom Aspinall ... who was anointed heavyweight champ after Jon announced his retirement on June 21.

37-year-old Jones was active on X on Thursday, admitting the moment Trump teased the event, he "called the UFC headquarters that very same afternoon."

In another post, JJ, who felt there weren't any big fights for him out there, is finally excited again about fighting ... and the prospects of fighting at the home of the U.S. president.

"I don't care who I fight that night. I found my reason why, that's what I needed, something that was more than money."

Jon also made it clear he isn't avoiding Aspinall ... but is instead waiting for the right opportunity to throw down with him.

"Choosing when to attack and where you want the battlefield to be is not ducking my friend."